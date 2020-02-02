COLE, Laris Louise Bishop 88, was called to her eternal rest on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lige and Inez Bishop and brothers, LG, James Ray and Raymond. She is survived by her four daughters and one son, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces. She corresponded during wartime and captured the heart of serviceman, Jim Cole, the love of her life and what would be the beginning of a tender love story that spanned 73 years. After making their home in St. Petersburg, Florida, she continued to work and raise their young family. Louise was very adept at multitasking, was resourceful and resilient. Louise especially relished family time and always made everyone feel so welcome with her gift of hospitality and southern warm ways. She loved deeply and that special love resonated to all the many lives that she touched. Her hobbies included bridge, cooking and sewing. Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday, February 7, from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Donations may be made to Metropolitan Ministries. www.rlwilliams.com R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020