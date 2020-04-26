|
MILLER, Larissa 43 of St. Petersburg passed away April 23, 2020. Larissa is survived by her loving husband, James; children, Kevon Maujean, Kayla Maujean, Gabrielle Miller, Xander Miller, Amanda Miller; her mother, Joyce Casto; father, Larry Casto; sister, Gina Smith (Kevin); grandmother, Mavis Casto; and two grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon Springs Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020