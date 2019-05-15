|
|
ALVAREZ, Larry
71, born and raised in Tampa, passed away April 22, 2019. Larry was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After retiring eight years ago, he loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Olga and Gaspar. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Larry Michael; two daughters, Yvette (Tim), Marina; granddaughter, Kaitlyn; brother, Ron (Lisa); niece, Meghan (Tyler); nephew, Stephen (Heather); four great-nieces and nephews; several loving cousins; and numerous friends. To know Larry was to love him. Memorial service will take place May 18, 2019, 2 pm, at Grace Mary Baptist Church, 3901 N. 37th St., Tampa, Florida 33610.
MacDonald Funeral Home
www.macdonaldfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 15, 2019