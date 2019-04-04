SPANISH, Larry Anders
passed away March 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Marie Spanish and their two children, Tonja Fish of Vancouver, Washington and Brian Spanish. Larry was the oldest of seven siblings, one sister and four brothers still living and one brother preceding him in death. He was born in Bridgeville, Delaware in 1943. He joined the United States Navy at 17 and retired from the Navy 26 years later as a Master Chief in electronics. Larry was a loyal member of the VFW for the past 20 years. A service will be held and the family will receive friends from 2-4 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Veterans Funeral Care, 15381 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Burial will be Monday, April 8, 2019, 1:30 pm., at Florida National Cemetery. Military rites will be rendered.
