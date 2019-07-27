ABRAMS, Larry C.
73, of Tampa, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Larry was born May 16, 1946 in Lexington, KY. He moved to Tampa in 1983. Larry was retired first from IBM, then Continental Airlines. Larry is survived by his loving partner of 31 years, James Bruington; mother-in-law, Marie V. Bruington; sister-in-law, Marjorie M. Bruington; cousin, Connie Jones; and longtime friend, Vivian Willis. Memorials may be given to LifePath Hospice in Larry's name. Arrangements are by Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 27, 2019