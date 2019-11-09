CLOUD, Larry 64, St. Petersburg resident of 35 years, formerly of Danville, KY, passed away at his home on Nov. 1, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. Survived by wife, Dawn Cloud; children, Trevor, Vincent and Cheyenne. Son of late John and Mary Jane Cloud. Larry loved life, spending time with friends and family, riding motorcycles and golf. Memorial services to be held at Central Christian Church, 6161 22nd Ave N., St. Petersburg, Dec. 7, 2019, 12 pm, reception afterwards at TGI Fridays, 2190 Tyrone Blvd N., St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019