DAVIS, Larry Edward June 9, 1943-July 15, 2020 - a resident of Hernando, Florida died suddenly after a very brief illness. Larry was born in St. Petersburg, Florida and moved to the Washington, DC in 1963. Larry retired from the Prince George's County Maryland School District in 2009 and relocated to Hernando, FL in 2015. Larry is survived by his wife, Lucille "Betty" Davis; son, Quentin Davis (Clara Davis); sisters, Jerri Williams (Reginald Williams), Francine Green; brother, Andrew Williams; predeceased by brother, Ronnie Williams; and five treasured grandchildren along with other family and countless friends whom were blessed to know him. Larry was an extraordinary and passionate husband, father, jazz trumpet player and dedicated educational leader. Visitation Friday July 24, 4-7 pm at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266. Larry's online funeral service is scheduled Saturday, July 25 at 1:30 pm. The following is the link for the website streaming service: larryedwardsddavis.com