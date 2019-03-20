Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Joseph COX. View Sign

COX, Larry Joseph



passed away March 15, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family in Tampa, FL. Visitation will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL, followed by a 2 pm, memorial service. Larry was born April 15, 1943 in Sullivan, IN to George "Jack" Robert Cox and Audrey Richardson Cox. He went to Sullivan High School. He graduated from Indiana State University. He married Dianne Simons Bowen September 2, 1970 in Noblesville, IN. Larry moved his family from Indianapolis, IN to Winter Park, FL in 1972. Then moved to Tampa, FL where he opened Castle Floor Covering in 1973, serving the Tampa Bay and central Florida area for over 40 years. He served in the Indiana National Guard as a 1st Lt. from 1966-1972. He was a member of the Tampa East Sertoma Club. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, George "Jack" Cox and Audrey Cox. Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dianne Simons Cox; Jeff Bowen (Carolyn), Sherri (Aaron) Truman, Mike Bowen (Shawn), Joe Cox (Suzanne); four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

