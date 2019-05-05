Larry Lee Wolfe

Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL
33635
(813)-814-4444
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Dunedin-Clearwater Elks Lodge #1525
Dunedin, FL
WOLFE, Larry Lee

78, of Oldsmar, passed away May 1, 2019. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Kay Wolfe; sons, Russ (Patty) Wolfe, and Jeff (Angela) Wolfe; daughter, Mitzi (Bob) Lenzmeier; and four grandchildren, Cody, Maggi, and Brandon Wolfe, and Austin Lenzmeier. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Ceremony, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Dunedin-Clearwater Elks Lodge #1525. Dunedin, FL 34698 at 11 am. Please sign our online guest book at www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019
