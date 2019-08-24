LINK, Larry Pettus of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Boone, North Carolina, died August 2, 2019. He is survived by two sisters, Laurene and Wenda Link of St. Petersburg; a niece, Joy Temple Link of Gulfport, FL; his former spouse, Barbara Holt of Port Charlotte, FL; and their three children, Lynette Herbert of Sarasota, FL, Christopher Link of Red Hook, NY, and Suzanne Link of Port Charlotte; as well as seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, Bruce. Born in St. Petersburg August 28, 1948, to the late Otto Donald Link and Carolyn Lee Pettus Link, Larry served in the Vietnam War as an electronics mechanic in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Grayback (LPSS-574). Services will be held at the National Cemetery in Sarasota September 2, at 10 am.

