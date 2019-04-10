Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry M. ROSS. View Sign





69, passed April 4, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Sandra; brothers, David Ross of Muncie, Indiana, Jeff Ross of St. Petersburg; nephews, Josh, Justin and Brian Ross. He is the son of Lorel and Virginia Ross, both deceased. He was raised in Brownsville, Indiana and served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam era. He was a graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. He worked as a casualty insurance adjuster. Larry was kind, gentle and intelligent man, and an excellent cook. He will be sorely missed by his family and many life-long friends. A Memorial Service will be held at the Chapel at Anona United Methodist Church, Largo, FL Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 am. All are welcome to attend.





Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

