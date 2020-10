Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Larry's life story with friends and family

Share Larry's life story with friends and family

MANSPEAKER, Larry J. 79, of Clearwater, FL, passed Thursday September 17, 2020. He was a U.S. Army Veteran & Retired Teamster. He was a loving father ad husband he will be truly missed. Survived by wife, Marilyn; son, Shawn; daughter-in-law, Kassandra; and brother, David Manspeaker. Private services to follow at VA Bay Pines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store