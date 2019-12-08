Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry MICHAEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL, Colonel Larry J. (Ret.) US Army. 80, died peace- fully in his Clearwater, FL home on December 1, 2019. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as the operations officer with the 5th Special Forces Group, Delta Company. Colonel Michael was born on May 1, 1939 in Grand Haven, Michigan to Joseph and Bernice Michael. In 1966, he joined the United States Army where he was trained and assigned to the 5th Special Forces. He served three tours in Vietnam as a Green Beret. He also served as the Company Commander in Ft. Eustis, VA and in Schofield Army Base, HI. Colonel Michael also served as an operations officer and executive officer at Army installations in California. Towards the end of his military career, Colonel Michael served as a staff officer at the Pentagon and finally as a Special Operations Officer at Central Command at MacDill AFB, Tampa, FL. Colonel Michael was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving grandfather. He met the love of his life, Lavern Chittum, 24 years ago while playing golf, a game they both shared a passion for. He is survived by his two grandsons, Joseph Michael and Kevin Ott and three granddaughters, Elizabeth Constantine, Lindsey Everett and Madison Ott; along with two great- granddaughters. His final resting place will be Arlington National Cemetery.

