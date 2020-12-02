MORTELLARO, Larry C. On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Larry Mortellaro, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 61. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Sam. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his daughters, Amy (Brian) and Stephanie (Greg); his mother, Loraine; his sister, Darlene (Jim); his brother, Jason (Jodie); grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, Florida. Viewing starting at 5 pm and service to follow at 6 pm. Boza & Roel Funeral Home



