1/
Larry Mortellaro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORTELLARO, Larry C. On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Larry Mortellaro, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 61. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Sam. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his daughters, Amy (Brian) and Stephanie (Greg); his mother, Loraine; his sister, Darlene (Jim); his brother, Jason (Jodie); grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, Florida. Viewing starting at 5 pm and service to follow at 6 pm. Boza & Roel Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved