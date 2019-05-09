BLIZZARD, Larry R.
was born August 16, 1954 in Lackey, KY to Sid and Maggie (Smith) Blizzard. Larry made the Bay area his home in the early 80s until his passing May 5, 2019 following a brief illness. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and his middle son, Shawn R. Blizzard. Surviving are his three sisters and a brother; along with three children, Paul (Michelle) Kilpatrick, Lisa (Anthony) Hahn, and Adam Blizzard; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held in early June.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2019