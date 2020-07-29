Larry RASH

RASH, Larry Wayne 60, of Tampa, FL, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Advent Carrollwood Hospital. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Lee (Frith) Rash. Larry is survived by his father, Harold Wayne Rash; brother, Tim Rash; sister-in-law, Beth Dible; nephews, Connor and Mick Rash; niece, Natalie Rash; and cousins, Kelly Hale, Michelle Brock, Mika and Courtney Saylor. Larry was a strong Christian with a passion for designing houses and being with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an architectural scholarship fund being established in Larry's name by the family. A memorial service will be held July 31, 3 pm, at Blount and Curry Funeral Home West, Hillsborough Chapel. Masks and social distancing are required. Please sign our online guest book at: www.blountcurrywest.com