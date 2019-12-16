SHAW, Larry L. 68, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on December 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Shaw; one son; four daughters; three brothers; one sister; one sister-in-law; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives. Funeral Service is on Wednesday, December 18 at 1 pm, at the Enoch Davis Center. Visitation is on Tuesday, December, 17 from 4-7 pm, with Wake at 6 pm at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 16, 2019