Larry SMITH
SMITH, Larry Lee 80, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away at Morton Plant Hospital September 22, 2020 with family by his side. He was born September 11, 1940 to William and Dorothy Smith in Henry County, Indiana. Larry was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather who is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frances; daughter, Sheri Smith-Johnson and husband, Kyle; son, Robert Smith and wife, Maryam; grandchildren, Kaley Smith, Conner Smith and Kyla Smith; great-grandchild, Bella Lopez; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family. In 1962, Larry married his high school sweetheart, Frances. In Crown Point, Indiana, he founded Lake Heating and Ventilating and grew it into a successful business, which after nearly six decades is still open, owned and operated by his nephew, Kenny Smith. Southport Construction was founded by Larry after moving to Florida with family in 1977. For over 40 years, he was a hard working general contractor who loved going to work every day. After becoming Master Mason through Lodge 157 in Crown Point, Indiana at age 31, Larry practiced Freemasonry his whole life and was also a Shriner. He was a thoughtfully generous man who helped many people through difficult times. In his 60s and 70s, in conjunction with the Church of the Ascension in Clearwater, he went on church missions to build churches and schools in Wind River Reservation, WY, Santa Bani, Dominican Republic, Appalachian Mission Project in North Carolina and the Episcopal Conference Center in Virginia. Larry never met a stranger and was loved by so many. His service is being held Oct. 10, 2020 at Sylvan Abbey cemetery attended by immediate family. In his memory, those willing to donate may do so by visiting Shriners Hospital for Children website. The donate button is on the main page and you can donate in his name there.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
