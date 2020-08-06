1/
Larry TRIMBLE
TRIMBLE, Larry Kay 81, of Riverview, passed away August 4, 2020. He graduated from Wimauma High School in 1956 and worked for ISO for over 40 years. Larry was an active member of Providence Baptist Church. He is survived by his sons, Mark Trimble (Rhonda) and Matt Trimble (Teri); daughter, Renee Stainback (Rob); nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A funeral service will take place Friday, August 7, at 3 pm at Providence Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will follow the service in Providence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Larry Trimble and in memory of Joann Trimble to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
