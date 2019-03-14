Obituary Guest Book View Sign

76, of Valrico, FL, went home to his Lord and Savior on March 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellen and Milford; sisters, Barbara Jean and Aliene; and his first wife, Linda. He is survived by his ex-wife, Debra; and his loving family, John, Larry (Angie), Jeffery (Tiffany), Louie, Wayne, and Debbie (Dan); siblings, JR, Carson, Jerry, Roger, Charles, Steven, and Deborah; also his loving 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Wayne had a passion for life as well as welding and fabrication. He had an amazing ability to fix things that were broken and could make anything grow in his gardens. He loved spending time with family and friends. There will be a visitation on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 6 pm.



