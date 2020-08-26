Larry WOOTEN

WOOTEN, Larry Bernard 64, passed away Aug. 12, 2020. He was born to the late Elizabeth Wooten Kelly in St Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Wooten; three sons; four daughters; four brothers; five sisters; 12 grandchildren; four great-grand-children; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 29, 1 pm, at Bethel Community Baptist Church, 2901 54th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



