BJURHOLM, Lars E. 76, of Palmetto, passed away October 16, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Stockholm, Sweden and came to the United States in 1951. Prior to moving to Florida he lived most of his life in Connecticut. He enjoyed playing golf, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Inez May (Lilja) Bjurholm; and his son, Eric J. Bjurholm. Lars will be lovingly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, sister, extended family and dear friends.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019