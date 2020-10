Or Copy this URL to Share

LANE, Latrezia 50, of St Petersburg, transit-ioned to her heavenly home October 1, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Diana Kitchen; father, Robert Lane; brothers, Leonard Morris, Robert Lane Jr. and Macadoo Simmons; sisters, Nicole Lane and Terrie Baker; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service is Saturday October 10, 11 am at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel 727-623-9025



