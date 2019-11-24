|
BURNS, Laura H. 90, of St. Petersburg, went to be with the Lord October 1, 2019. Laura and Ralph served as missionaries in Morocco for 10 years. On return home, she spent many years in healthcare. A consummate hostess, she loved feeding a crowd of family and friends. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Ralph, and is survived by her four children; six grandchildren; 11 great-grand-childrem; and many other loving friends. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home November 29 at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Suncoast Hospice would be appreciated. A Life Tribute, 5601 Gulfport Blvd. S., 727-202-2099
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019