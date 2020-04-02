CESARIO, Laura I. 61, went home to be with the Lord March 23, 2020. She was born in Tampa, Florida to Ruby and Carl Sims. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Mitch; her mother, Ruby; stepfather, Gino; sister, Regina; her two children, Rachel and Nicholas; her two grandchildren, Aria and Jude. She is gone too early, never forgotten, and celebrated in heaven. Due to health concerns a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020