1/1
Laura Chahal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAHAL, Laura Anne 62, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home in Tampa, FL. She was born October 23, 1957, in Grosse Pointe, MI. Laura attended Lake Shore High in St. Clair Shores and graduated in 1975. Laura met Steve Chahal at Wayne State University in 1980. They married in 1986. Laura was a first-generation college graduate who attained three post-graduate degrees. She was the proud mother of her children, Nadine, Esq; Alex, MBA; Ryan, medical student; and Skyler (daugher-in-law). She is also survived by her dear mother, Diane Webb; her loving sisters, Christina Miskiewicz, Denise Farnsworth, and Michelle Chebbani; her beloved dog Gigi; as well as her many nieces and nephews. In 2007, Laura moved to Tampa, FL to begin her retirement journey. Throughout her teaching career, Laura taught, inspired, and mentored hundreds of children. Her funeral service was held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home with interment Sunday, August 16, 2020 at SunnySide Cemetery. Laura's passion for education is the reason that the family kindly requests that donations to Scholarship America be made in lieu of sending flowers (donations.scholarshipamerica.org). Visit her online guestbook at https://everloved.com/life-of/laura-chahal/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved