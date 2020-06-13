FERLITA, Laura Baez passed away June 5, 2020. It is with great sadness that the Ferlita family announces the death of Laura Ferlita at the age of 89. Born January 27, 1931, she was the youngest of five children to Lucinda and Mario Baez. She was born, raised, and lived her entire life in the city of Tampa. She was a true Tampanian who deeply loved her hometown. In 1950, she married Angelo Ferlita, the youngest member of the Ferlita family that once owned the Ferlita Bakery, known today as the Ybor City State Museum. In her youth she loved attending musical events through the historic Ybor clubs where she would often dance the night away. She was in the Latin Fiesta Court and was awarded travel to Havana where she represented Tampa in dancing contests. After earning a teaching certificate in cosmetology, she and one of her sisters opened a beauty salon at Northgate Plaza, where she also taught students. She loved to make you look your best. She was a loving mother to two sons, Angelo and Derrick, and the best grandmother to her grandchildren, Loren, Evan, and Jayden. Nothing would bring her more pride, however, than getting to tell people she was a great-grandmother to her two great-grandchildren, Lily and William. A people-lover to her core, she made friends anywhere she went and she will be deeply missed. Although she is gone from us physically, she will be with us always. We will fondly remember her in the reflection of the tinsel that hangs from our Christmas trees that she would gleefully throw on every year. She will be remembered over a warm bowl of pasta like the ones she cooked for us every Sunday. But most of all, she will be remembered when we feel loved. For she loved us so. A celebration of life will be announced when we can safely gather the following year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store