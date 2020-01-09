HANNERS, Laura 78, of St. Petersburg, died Jan. 6, 2020. She is survived by husband, Carl; daughter, Paula Reali; son-in-law, John; granddaughter, Jaclyn Reali; also two brothers and three sisters; several nieces and nephews; many friends at Hospice. She is predeceased by one brother and four sisters. Graveside services will be 1 pm Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Bay Pines National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Suncoast Hospice. www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 9, 2020