Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Jean FIORILLO. View Sign

FIORILLO, Laura Jean



September 20, 1963 - March 9, 2019



Mother, Daughter, Sister, Educator



Ms. Laura Jean Fiorillo (the former Laura Jean Cederle) died peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Countryside Rehab and Health Care Center in Palm Harbor, FL, after a long and courageous fight against Multiple Sclerosis (MS). She was 55 years old.Laura was born on September 20, 1963, to Ann Marie and the late Andrew J. Cederle. She was the fourth of five children. Her older sister, Ann Marie Mendez, passed away on January 27, 2010, after also battling MS for many years. Laura's father was a New York City policeman and her mother raised their family and worked at a variety of jobs, including as a classroom paraprofessional at Hudson Middle School.



Everyone who knew Laura remembers her as someone who was full of life. Laura's great spirit, unbending will to live, and positive attitude gave her strength throughout her life-long struggle with MS. Despite her challenges, she always put family above her own needs. Laura attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help (O.L.P.H) up to 8th grade then Lindenhurst High School, Long Island, NY, up to 10th grade, when her family moved to Bayonet Point, Florida. In 1981, she graduated from Hudson High School in Florida and went on to study language arts at High Point College in North Carolina. She graduated from High Point in 1986. Laura returned to Bayonet Point after graduation and became a teacher at Bayonet Point Middle School.



Laura is survived by her mother, Ann Marie Cederle of Bayonet Point; and two sons, Anthony Michael III of New York City and Andrew Michael of Berlin, Germany. She is also survived by a sister and her husband, Kathryn Ann and Robert DeFillippo of Roxbury, NJ and Clearwater, FL; another sister and her husband, Carolyn (Carrie) and Mike Teegarden of Hudson, FL; a brother and his wife, Andrew and Lisa Cederle of Bluemont, VA; as well as nine nieces and nephews, and 12 grandnieces and grandnephews.



The family will hold a celebration of Laura's life on Saturday, March 16, at Catches Waterfront Grille Restaurant, 7811 Bayview Street, Port Richey, Florida, from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Laura's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1480 Route 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 or online at:



http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/my_sisters.

FIORILLO, Laura JeanSeptember 20, 1963 - March 9, 2019Mother, Daughter, Sister, EducatorMs. Laura Jean Fiorillo (the former Laura Jean Cederle) died peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Countryside Rehab and Health Care Center in Palm Harbor, FL, after a long and courageous fight against Multiple Sclerosis (MS). She was 55 years old.Laura was born on September 20, 1963, to Ann Marie and the late Andrew J. Cederle. She was the fourth of five children. Her older sister, Ann Marie Mendez, passed away on January 27, 2010, after also battling MS for many years. Laura's father was a New York City policeman and her mother raised their family and worked at a variety of jobs, including as a classroom paraprofessional at Hudson Middle School.Everyone who knew Laura remembers her as someone who was full of life. Laura's great spirit, unbending will to live, and positive attitude gave her strength throughout her life-long struggle with MS. Despite her challenges, she always put family above her own needs. Laura attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help (O.L.P.H) up to 8th grade then Lindenhurst High School, Long Island, NY, up to 10th grade, when her family moved to Bayonet Point, Florida. In 1981, she graduated from Hudson High School in Florida and went on to study language arts at High Point College in North Carolina. She graduated from High Point in 1986. Laura returned to Bayonet Point after graduation and became a teacher at Bayonet Point Middle School.Laura is survived by her mother, Ann Marie Cederle of Bayonet Point; and two sons, Anthony Michael III of New York City and Andrew Michael of Berlin, Germany. She is also survived by a sister and her husband, Kathryn Ann and Robert DeFillippo of Roxbury, NJ and Clearwater, FL; another sister and her husband, Carolyn (Carrie) and Mike Teegarden of Hudson, FL; a brother and his wife, Andrew and Lisa Cederle of Bluemont, VA; as well as nine nieces and nephews, and 12 grandnieces and grandnephews.The family will hold a celebration of Laura's life on Saturday, March 16, at Catches Waterfront Grille Restaurant, 7811 Bayview Street, Port Richey, Florida, from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Laura's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1480 Route 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 or online at: Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close