GRAY, Laura Jean "Cookie"
started dancing with Jesus April 14, 2019. Cookie left a legacy of faith and love that has touched so many lives. She was the director for 25 years of LifeCare Network of Brandon and Southshore counseling which supports moms and families to make choices of life for their babies. Cookie is survived by her son, Kenneth his wife, Mendy and her three granddaughters, Kelsey, Monica, and Kayley. There will be a visitation Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 5-8 pm, at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 2 pm, at New Hope United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, Cookie has requested that donations be made to LifeCare Network in her honor.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019