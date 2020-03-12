Laura PRINCE

Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
20th St. Church of Christ
825 20th St. S
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
20th St. Church of Christ
825 20th St. S
Obituary
PRINCE, Laura Mae 87, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully March 4, 2020. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Roscoe Prince Jr.; three sons, Richard Wayne Prince (Roxan), Ross Alonso Prince, and Romie Dell Prince (Tina); brothers, Curtis, Walter and Wonderful Booker; sisters, Gladys Wilson, Alice Mae Bolden, Louvina Revels, and Queen Esther Peterson; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Friday visitation with wake will be 6:30-7:30 pm. Funeral will be Saturday, March 14, 11 am, both services to be held at 20th St. Church of Christ, 825 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020
