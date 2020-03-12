PRINCE, Laura Mae 87, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully March 4, 2020. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Roscoe Prince Jr.; three sons, Richard Wayne Prince (Roxan), Ross Alonso Prince, and Romie Dell Prince (Tina); brothers, Curtis, Walter and Wonderful Booker; sisters, Gladys Wilson, Alice Mae Bolden, Louvina Revels, and Queen Esther Peterson; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Friday visitation with wake will be 6:30-7:30 pm. Funeral will be Saturday, March 14, 11 am, both services to be held at 20th St. Church of Christ, 825 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020