BEYROUTI, Laure It is with deep sadness that the family of Laure Beyrouti, born Melki, announce her passing December 13, 2019 at the age of 95. Laure died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Laure was a woman of noble heart and strong personality, she was a great wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family dearly and was very generous and welcoming. She is survived by her four children and their families, her son Jay, former Pinellas County Commissioner and former Mayor of the town of Redington Shores, her son George, and her daughters, Nouhad Ayoub and Berthe Honein. A service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11565 66th Avenue, Seminole, FL 33772 Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America: www.curesarcoma.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019