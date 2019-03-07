SAN AGUSTIN, Laureana
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laureana SAN AGUSTIN.
86, of Land O' Lakes, passed away March 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving family. A funeral service will be held 12 pm, Thursday (Today), at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel with a visitation from 11 am, until the time of service. Online condolences at:
www.blountcurrycarrollwood.com
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 968-2231
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019