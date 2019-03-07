Laureana SAN AGUSTIN

SAN AGUSTIN, Laureana

86, of Land O' Lakes, passed away March 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving family. A funeral service will be held 12 pm, Thursday (Today), at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel with a visitation from 11 am, until the time of service. Online condolences at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019
