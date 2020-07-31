1/
Laurel AUCOIN
AUCOIN, Laurel E. 88, formerly of Tampa, FL, passed away on July 29, 2020 in Polk County, TN. She was born in Jamaica Plain, MA. Mrs. Aucoin was preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Aucoin. She was the loving mother of five children, Vicki Lane of Farner, TN, Bill Aucoin of Ormond Beach, FL, Joe Aucoin of Tampa, FL, Steve Aucoin of Tampa, FL and Bob Aucoin of Knoxville, TN; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great- grandchildren. Interment will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 9:30 am in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at: www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Akins Funeral Home
