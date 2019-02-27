Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BUSER, Laurel Moore Garrison



passed into the presence of God on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Laurel was born in Culver City, CA to Sharon Terry Garrison Mann and Donald Leroy Garrison on December 21, 1969. She married Gary L. Buser on October 8, 1994 at the Palma Ceia United Methodist Church and they shared over 24 spectacular years together. During this time, they brought two beautiful children, Brian Robert Buser and Karianne Nicole Buser into the world. Her greatest joy was raising these children alongside her husband. She was a graduate of Winston Churchill High School, 1987, and then the Pennsylvania State University in 1991 with a BA in Economics. She was a beloved employee of JP Morgan Chase for over 26 years, where she also led the Volunteer Leadership group for over a decade of service. Her passion for community service inspired countless employees to join her in support of helping those less fortunate. This passion first revealed itself when she led the Alpha Chi Omega fundraising effort for the Penn State Dance Marathon. Laurel was an avid reader, but also lived an active life, completing two marathons and a number of other half-marathons and short races. Laurel was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband, Gary; her two children, Brian and Karianne; mother, Sharon and stepfather, Tom Mann; her brother, Bill Garrison and his wife, Chrissy Garrison; mother-in-law, DoraLee Miller and her husband, Daniel Miller; brother-in-law, Michael Buser and his wife, Beth Buser. Laurel had two nephews, Cody and Drew Garrison; a niece, Charlotte Buser; her Auntie Lila and Uncle Bill Reach, as well as numerous cousins and two chocolate labs. Friends will be received March 2nd in the Holy Cross Chapel at Jesuit High School of Tampa, 4701 N. Himes Avenue. The funeral service will follow immediately. The family asks that guests wear light colors and yellow, as Laurel was a bright light in all of our lives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Penn State Dance Marathon or the . Arrangements entrusted to the Blount & Curry Funeral Home-Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618. Please visit:



to express on line condolences.

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

