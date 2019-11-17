|
36, passed away on November 11, 2019. She grew up in Florida, attended high school in New York, graduated from Vassar College where she studied Political Science, and received her JD from American University. Her voluntarism, activism, and public service efforts were expressed through many activities. While at Vassar and American University she was a Community Service Coordinator, animal shelter volunteer, Big Sister, Legislative Intern for Senator Hillary Clinton, a Legal Fellow for Congresswoman Linda Sanchez, and an intern for Larry Summers, Director of the White House United States National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. She was also a Congressional Hunger Fellow working at Children First for Oregon and at Share Our Strength in Washington, DC. She served as a Trial Preparation Assistant for the District Attorney of New York City and she worked on voters' rights initiatives at the Pew Memorial Trust. Lauren was much loved by her family and many friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion for humans and animals, and her passion as an advocate who fought for the rights of the underserved. While cut short, she wanted to dedicate her life's work to public service. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
