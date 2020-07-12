1/1
Lauren Swinney
SWINNEY, Lauren Keys 97, born February 25, 1923, passed on July 1, 2020 in Tampa, FL. She received a B.B.S. and M.A. from Northwestern. Lauren was an public school and college educator. After retirement, she moved to New Orleans to pursue acting and wrote her memoir, Je Suis Une Parapluie. She believed in charity and compassion, saw the good in people and encouraged the creative spirit. She is preceded in death by her parents, Felix Kotowski and Agnes Piekarski; daughter, Holly Bernheisel; and granddaughter, Mary Ann Padgett. She is survived by her sons, Kam Vento (Diane) and Thomas Swinney (Mary); daughters, Darcy Hall and Aurelie Anthony (James); grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Rest in peace beloved mother, friend, confidant, role model, writer, actor, and smile charmer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: http://wusf.org/swinneymemorial/ Sunset Point Cremation

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
