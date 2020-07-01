Laurie HANSEN

HANSEN, Laurie J. "Larry" 89, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Loving husband and father of three children. Larry was born on December 10, 1930, in Walla Walla, Washington, son of the late Clara and Albert Hansen. He entered the Navy in 1951, and left the Navy to stay with his soon to be wife, Joan McCann Hansen in New York City. They married in 1954. They moved to Florida in 1967, with Larry ultimately working at Honeywell on the Space Shuttle Program. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan McCann, in 2015; and he is survived by his three children, Sharon Hansen; Ron Hansen and his daughter-in-law, Rita; and Bob Hansen and his daughter-in-law, Tammy. Larry leaves behind grandchildren, Matt, Heather, Nigel, and Chloe; as well as his great-granddaughter, Zoey.



