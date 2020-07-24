1/
Laurie RICHARDSON
RICHARDSON, Laurie Ann 54, lost her second battle with cancer on July 13, 2020. Arrangements with Simplicity Cremation, full obit, www.lowcountryfuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 24, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Richardson Family for the loss of your loved one, Laurie Ann, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
