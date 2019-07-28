Laurie Scollin

On July 11, 2019 Laurie joined her son, Cory, in Heaven. She was a Tampa native and retired from a long career with WFLA. She leaves behind brother, Stephen (Norma) Foxworth; sister, Connie (Bob) Spillers; life friends, Roslyn Lawton and Sharon Less; and pooch, Zelda. A gathering will be held Friday, August 9, 10 am, at Grace Family Church, 5101 Van Dyke Rd., Lutz. Please no flowers and instead consider a donation in her name to a pet rescue or the humane society.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019
