LENTZ, LaVern Sydney
was born in Hartington, NE April 8, 1921 and passed away April 14, 2019. LaVern served in the Women's Army Corps during WWII and was stationed in Paris after the liberation in 1944. She married Harvey Lentz in 1948 in Hartington, NE. In 1955, they moved to a farm near Colfax, WI with their four children. LaVern was an active homemaker and church member. She and Harvey retired to Bella Vista, AK in 1982 and then moved to Riverview in 2003 for warmer weather and to be near family. She is survived by her husband of 71 years; four children; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was a beautiful and kind lady who will be missed by her family and friends.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019