Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVern Sydney LENTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





was born in Hartington, NE April 8, 1921 and passed away April 14, 2019. LaVern served in the Women's Army Corps during WWII and was stationed in Paris after the liberation in 1944. She married Harvey Lentz in 1948 in Hartington, NE. In 1955, they moved to a farm near Colfax, WI with their four children. LaVern was an active homemaker and church member. She and Harvey retired to Bella Vista, AK in 1982 and then moved to Riverview in 2003 for warmer weather and to be near family. She is survived by her husband of 71 years; four children; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was a beautiful and kind lady who will be missed by her family and friends.





LENTZ, LaVern Sydneywas born in Hartington, NE April 8, 1921 and passed away April 14, 2019. LaVern served in the Women's Army Corps during WWII and was stationed in Paris after the liberation in 1944. She married Harvey Lentz in 1948 in Hartington, NE. In 1955, they moved to a farm near Colfax, WI with their four children. LaVern was an active homemaker and church member. She and Harvey retired to Bella Vista, AK in 1982 and then moved to Riverview in 2003 for warmer weather and to be near family. She is survived by her husband of 71 years; four children; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was a beautiful and kind lady who will be missed by her family and friends. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close