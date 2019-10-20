FRIEDEL, LaVerne Laurel Jones 87, of New Hartford, NY and formerly of Point Brittany, St. Petersburg died October 18, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare. LaVerne married John (Jack) Strom Friedel Jr. on April 28, 1956 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Utica. Jack died October 3, 2017. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jennifer Jones Friedel and Donald A. Edmunds of New Hartford, John Strom III and Kristin Thurheimer Friedel of Whitesboro, Jeffrey Scott and Christine Murray Friedel of New Hartford, James Christopher and Jennifer Freytag Friedel of New Hartford; her cherished grandchildren, Matthew Theodore Edmunds and wife Anne Marie Orsino Edmunds, Sarah Friedel Edmunds Colón and her husband Christopher J. Colón, Marykate Friedel Edmunds; John Strom Friedel IV, Grace Bernadette Friedel; Abagail Murray Friedel, Emma Kathryn Friedel and Ella Rourke Friedel, Daniel John Friedel and Claire Siobhan Friedel; her four great-grandchildren, Liam August, Madeline Elizabeth and Theo Alan Edmunds and Oliver Jack Colón. She is also survived by two sisters, Phyllis Jones of North Carolina and Rita Kennerknecht of Utica; a brother-in-law, Salvatore W. (Sam) Coriale of Clinton and several nieces and nephews.The funeral will be Tuesday at 10:30 am at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1640 Genesee St., Utica. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours are on Monday from 4-7 pm at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. In memory of LaVerne, donations may be made to Mohawk Valley Health Services Foundation or Donate Life. Online messages of sympathy may be left at: www.fwefh.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019