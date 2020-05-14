GILBERT, Laverne 92, of Tampa, was called home to be with Jesus and reunited with her loved ones May 8, 2020. She was born December 23, 1927 in Colquitt, Georgia to the late Dollie and Oliver Moody. Laverne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a charter member of East Chelsea Baptist Church, and the sweetest lady you could ever hope to meet. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter "Herb" Gilbert; daughter, Sandra Touchton; sisters, Sue Nagle and Juanita Rowland; and brother, Curtis Moody. Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Glenda (Jim) Hatcher; Sharon (Mike) Houser; Sheila (Joel) Rosenberg; Lori (Troy) Yuhas; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends. Donations can be made to East Chelsea Baptist Church in her sweet memory. Sunset Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store