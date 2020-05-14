Laverne Gilbert
1927 - 2020
GILBERT, Laverne 92, of Tampa, was called home to be with Jesus and reunited with her loved ones May 8, 2020. She was born December 23, 1927 in Colquitt, Georgia to the late Dollie and Oliver Moody. Laverne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a charter member of East Chelsea Baptist Church, and the sweetest lady you could ever hope to meet. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter "Herb" Gilbert; daughter, Sandra Touchton; sisters, Sue Nagle and Juanita Rowland; and brother, Curtis Moody. Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Glenda (Jim) Hatcher; Sharon (Mike) Houser; Sheila (Joel) Rosenberg; Lori (Troy) Yuhas; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends. Donations can be made to East Chelsea Baptist Church in her sweet memory. Sunset Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
8139862402
