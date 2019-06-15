Laverne Robert "Vernie" Dennison

DENNISON, Laverne Robert "Vernie"

59, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Brooksville, Florida and worked for Hernando County as a water inspector, was a member of the Teamsters' union, enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting, video games, sitting in his hot tub watching nature, and collecting coins, knives, and Civil War and older Western guns. He is survived by his fiance, Vicky Ramirez; brother, Scott Dennison; sisters, Vera Cannon, Debra "Debbie" Palmer, Leah "Dianne" Kenney (Mickey), and Edna Moore; nieces, Crystal Smith (Magan), Misty Nelson, Michelle Driver (Danny), Leah Moore, Jade Palmer; nephews, Mickey Kenney and Chad Kenney (Amy). A Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6-8 pm, at Merritt Funeral Home, Brooksville Chapel, where Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019, with Rev. David Beckham officiating.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 15, 2019
