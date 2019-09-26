Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVonne KELLY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KELLY, LaVonne Ellen "Vonnie" 85, maneuvered her celestial golf cart to Heaven, to be reunited with her beloved parents on Saturday, September 14, 2019 while being cared for at the Melech Hospice House in Tampa, Florida following a sudden illness. She was born on August 30, 1934 to Hugh Duncan and Neita (Miller) Duncan in Freeport, Illinois. LaVonne was a graduate of The Ravenswood School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois. LaVonne lived every day of her life fully, with her family being the absolute center of her universe. She enjoyed travelling all over the country to visit her children, grandchildren, and their families. When not travelling, she cherished her time with her precious Cockapoo "Abbie", taking her for walks in her "Doggie Buggy". She enjoyed nightly meals with her close group of friends at University Village where she resided in an independent living apartment until her unexpected departure. She and spent her leisure time attending movies in the auditorium, reading mystery and suspense novels, and watching her favorite show, "Impractical Jokers". She enjoyed an occasional trip to Target or, her favorite place, Goodwill (much to her children's distress). She truly delighted in showing her newly discovered Goodwill treasures to daughter, Maureen, who expressed sincere concern that her mother would suffer recurrent injuries from tripping over her abundance of "one of a kind bargains" that slowly overtook every room in her small apartment. LaVonne was kind to everyone she met and made friends everywhere she went. She was loved deeply by her family, her friends, and the staff at University Village. Her smile could simply light up even the darkest room. She was preceded in death by her parents, many aunts and uncles, and several pets. LaVonne is survived by her four children, Michael (Karen) Kelly of Portland, Oregon, Maureen (Jack) Kolosky of Tampa, Florida, Teri Kelly of Spokane, Washington, and Dan (Tara) Kelly of Northwood, Iowa; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Gavin, Amity, Kelli, Danielle, Ryan, Pete, and Walt; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Tegan, Jack, and Noah. She also leaves behind 36 pairs of black pants, 74 mismatched pairs of socks, 13 full cans of "Easy Cheese", three jumbo bags of Hershey's Kisses, 28 frozen dinner rolls, unwrapped and freezer-burnt, 72 small individual bags of oyster crackers, two huge bowls of frozen croutons, 17 pairs of tweezers, 21 "soap on a rope's" (skull shaped), 50 single earrings without a match, a charter membership in the much esteemed "Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue", every note or card given to her since childhood, and most importantly, a lifetime of warm, loving memories. There will never be another sweet, funny, and generous soul who will compare to our Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, and Friend, LaVonne Ellen Kelly.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019

