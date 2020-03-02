Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Gulf Landings Clubhouse
6035 Barefoot Ct.
New Port Richey, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Beaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Beaty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Beaty Obituary
BEATY, Lawrence Edward The man who brought over 100 families to Pinellas Park dies at 97. Lawrence Edward Beaty who with his brother developed Northfield Manor died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. After serving in WWII and participating in D-day, he moved to Pinellas Park where he became a dairyman, farmer and ultimately a real estate developer. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Brown Beaty who died in 2010. He is survived by his son, Ryan; daughter-in-law, Deborah; three grandsons; and one great-grandson. Mr. Beaty enjoyed sailing, building sailboats, and golfing. There will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate his life at Gulf Landings Clubhouse, 6035 Barefoot Ct., New Port Richey, Florida 34652 on Sunday, March 8. Drop in begins at 1 pm. Food and beverages will be served. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now