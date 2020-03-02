|
|
BEATY, Lawrence Edward The man who brought over 100 families to Pinellas Park dies at 97. Lawrence Edward Beaty who with his brother developed Northfield Manor died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. After serving in WWII and participating in D-day, he moved to Pinellas Park where he became a dairyman, farmer and ultimately a real estate developer. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Brown Beaty who died in 2010. He is survived by his son, Ryan; daughter-in-law, Deborah; three grandsons; and one great-grandson. Mr. Beaty enjoyed sailing, building sailboats, and golfing. There will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate his life at Gulf Landings Clubhouse, 6035 Barefoot Ct., New Port Richey, Florida 34652 on Sunday, March 8. Drop in begins at 1 pm. Food and beverages will be served. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2020