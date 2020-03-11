Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence CAMPTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAMPTON, Lawrence Franklin 75, passed away peacefully at home Friday, February 28, 2020 at 3:31 in the afternoon. Frank, to the many that knew and loved him, was born in Scottsburg, IN November 7, 1944. He moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in the 1950s. There he met his wife Carol and graduated from Northeast High School in St. Petersburg. Frank would then go on to a twenty-year career in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He was stationed both stateside and overseas. He also completed a tour in Vietnam during the war. In 1984, Frank retired from military service and returned home to St. Petersburg to be close to family. Frank had a few odd jobs before going to work at the St. Petersburg Times newspaper in the transportation department. While there he earned numerous awards for his work and dedication to the paper. In 1997 Frank suffered a major stroke that would have ended a lesser man, but he fought hard every day and in doing so gave his family twenty-three more wonderful years with him. Frank loved his cat, Pandora, which never left his side, watching and playing golf, bowling, and always made time to play video games with his kids and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; his three children, Lisa, Larry, and Lonnie; daughter-in-law, Erica; and his five grandchildren, Ann, Tyler, Rebecca, Britney, and Caleb. Frank was a great husband, an amazing father and a cool grandfather. He will surely be missed by all that were blessed to have known him.

