Lawrence COPELLO
COPELLO, Lawrence B. 76, of Pinellas Park, passed away July 25, 2020 at his residence comforted by his family and friends. Mr. Copello was born in Passaic, New Jersey. He was a plant supervisor for Norvartis Pharmaceuticals, retiring after 34 years and was an accomplished league bowler. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Irene and a brother, Vincent. He was predeceased by their son, Lawrence J. Copello and a brother, Angelo. Due to the current public health concerns, no services will be held. Please keep the family in your prayers. Taylor Family Funeral Home Pinellas Park, Florida 33781

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Family Funeral Home
5300 Park Boulevard
Pinellas Park, FL 37781
(727) 545-9858
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Taylor Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
