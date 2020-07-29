Lawrence COPELLO

COPELLO, Lawrence B. 76, of Pinellas Park, passed away July 25, 2020 at his residence comforted by his family and friends. Mr. Copello was born in Passaic, New Jersey. He was a plant supervisor for Norvartis Pharmaceuticals, retiring after 34 years and was an accomplished league bowler. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Irene and a brother, Vincent. He was predeceased by their son, Lawrence J. Copello and a brother, Angelo. Due to the current public health concerns, no services will be held. Please keep the family in your prayers. Taylor Family Funeral Home Pinellas Park, Florida 33781



