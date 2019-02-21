WHEELER, Lawrence H.
"Poppy" 94, born and raised in Tampa, FL, was reunited with his soulmate in Heaven on January 29, 2019. He served in the Army during WW2, resulting in a Purple Heart. He worked for 40+ years at Florida Steel, retiring in 1984. He was a member of Fellowship Lodge #265 F.&A.M for 61 years and a 32nd-degree Scottish Rite Mason. Lawrence was preceded in death by Marian, his wife of 74 years and is survived by their two children, Larry and Pamela; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 23, 10 am at Belmont Baptist Church, 7830 North 56th Street, Tampa, FL 33617.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019