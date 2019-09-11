Lawrence HAGEN (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Prevatt Funeral Home
Service Information
Prevatt Funeral Home
7709 State Road 52
Hudson, FL
34667
(727)-863-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Prevatt Funeral Home
7709 State Road 52
Hudson, FL 34667
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Prevatt Funeral Home
7709 State Road 52
Hudson, FL 34667
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HAGEN, Lawrence E. 84, of Hudson, Florida, passed away September 9, 2019. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Dolores Hagen and his brothers, Chuck and Richie. He is survived by daughters, Laura Willingham and Kimberly Foster; grandchildren, Belle and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Landon and Jade. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, from 12-3 pm at Prevatt Funeral Home in Hudson. A Celebration of Lawrence's life will begin at 3 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.