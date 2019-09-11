HAGEN, Lawrence E. 84, of Hudson, Florida, passed away September 9, 2019. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Dolores Hagen and his brothers, Chuck and Richie. He is survived by daughters, Laura Willingham and Kimberly Foster; grandchildren, Belle and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Landon and Jade. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, from 12-3 pm at Prevatt Funeral Home in Hudson. A Celebration of Lawrence's life will begin at 3 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 11, 2019